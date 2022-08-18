Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kid Cudi has revealed that he suffered a stroke while in rehab back in 2016.

The 38-year-old rapper checked into rehab six years ago due to anxiety and depression, describing himself as “a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions every day of my life”.

In a Facebook post at the time, the Ohio-born rapper said that he has checked himself into rehab “for depression and suicidal urges”.

In a new interview with Esquire, Cudi recalled his past, saying: “Everything was f***ed.”

The rapper also revealed that his speech and movement were slow after the stroke, and his manager Cummings suggested that he needed a break from music.

After that incident, Cudi spent a few months in physical rehab and didn’t fully feel back on his feet until he read with Michael Cera for a role in a Broadway play about law enforcement, Lobby Hero.

Apparently, the audition required Cudi to memorise dialogue and he felt up to the challenge.

“I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time,” Cudi said. “I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that shit that happened.”

In the interview, Cudi also addressed the escalation of his feud with Kanye West.

Following the break-up of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson, West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of The New York Times to his Instagram account with a headline that read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

In the smaller text below, it read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

West was referring to Cudi’s recent set at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami where Cudi stormed off stage after fans threw objects at him.

Cudi lambasted his former friend for mocking him on social media.

“That he had the power to f*** with me that week. That he used his power to f*** with me. That pissed me off,” Cudi said.

Addressing West’s situation with Kardashian, whom West has repeatedly criticised over her recoupling with Davidson, Cudi said: “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f***ing problem. You need to own up to your s*** like every man in this life has.

“I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

