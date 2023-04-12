Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An old photo of Kid Rock “chilling” with legendary drag queen Wanda has resurfaced, following the country singer’s transphobic response to Bud Light’s new partnership with influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer company’s recent campaign has sparked a backlash from conservative consumers, who have posted videos on social media showing themselves either pouring away or destroying Anheuser-Busch products.

Among the angered conservatives is musician Rock – real name Robert James Ritchie – who posted a video on Twitter of him donning a Make America Great Again hat while shooting boxes of Bud Light with an automatic rifle.

“F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch,” he says looking into the camera.

Following the “Cowboy” singer’s transphobic response to the company’s partnership, a 2003 picture showing him downing a Bud Light next to late drag queen Wanda has gone viral.

“There is always receipts! Here we have Kid Rock enjoying a bud light next to a drag Queen. It didn’t bother him back them. Yeah that’s right… he’s now trying to stay relevant so he spews fake outrage. But if it didn’t bother him then, it doesn’t really bother him now,” tweeted former West Virginia senator Richard N Ojeda.

“Kid Rock chilling with legendary drag queen Wanda in 2003, drinking Bud Light, when he was vaguely relevant and didn’t need to shoot beer cans to prove he is a complete and utter t***,” another post read.

A third wrote: “Here’s how we know Kid Rock is a genuine Republican. Drag Queens and Bud Light were just fine until suddenly they weren’t.”

The Independent has contacted Rock’s representative for comment.

During Howard Stern’s latest SiriusXM radio show, he called out the singer’s behaviour, saying he didn’t “get why [Rock] got so upset”.

On Tuesday (11 April), country star Zach Bryan also voiced his support for the transgender community.