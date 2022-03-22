Pro-Trump musician Kid Rock has claimed there are “a ton” of prominent people in Hollywood who are “closeted” supporters of the former president.

Kid Rock, known offstage as Robert James Richie, was speaking during an interview with far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night.

Asked by Mr Carlson whether there were others in showbiz who shared his views, Mr Ritchie said that during the 2020 election Trump aides would often privately name “Hollywood people” who were “in the closet”.

“I’m like, ‘those people are all gay? That’s nuts!’”, said Mr Ritchie. “They’re like, ‘no no no no, they’re closet Trump fans!’

“That was kind of mind-blowing. I’m not going to talk out of school on these people, they obviously don’t want to be out in the open for whatever reasons they have, but yeah there’s a ton of ’em...

“Me and Trump talk about them a lot. They have no idea how many of us they are. The vocal ones, sure, you know who you are, you see ’em, but they have no idea how many of us there are out there that are either Trump fans or just more conservative.”

Mr Ritchie has long been an ally of Donald Trump, expressing support for his primary campaign in 2016 and releasing a song this year with the chorus “Let's Go Brandon”, a minced oath used by US conservatives to say “f*** Joe Biden”.

In his interview with Mr Carlson, the rock star said he still plays golf with Mr Trump. “[He’s] so much fun,” Mr Ritchie said. “He just knows have to fun. Doesn’t take it too seriously. He’s just cutting it up.”

In one game, while Mr Trump was still president, Mr Ritchie said the former reality TV host asked for his feedback about a presidential tweet blasting the Islamic fundamentalist group Isil, as well as asking what he should do about North Korea.

Mr Ritchie also laid into White House public health chief Anthony Fauci (“f*** Fauci!”) and criticised lockdown measures as “bulls***”.

“I believed all the bulls*** at the beginning,” he said. “I’m spraying off UPS packages and spraying on the door knobs, and a couple of months of that s***, I was like, ‘what? So this is pretty much knocking out overweight, unhealthy people? I’m good.’

“Most of my friends, after people start getting it, it was nothing, you know? And I don’t want to throw any [criticism] at people who had a bad time or passed away with it. It’s horrible when anyone’s lost. But to me, I was like, ‘this is some bulls***’.”

Asked why he hadn’t been “cancelled” yet for his opinions, Mr Ritchie said: “I am uncancellable. I don’t give a f***. I’m not in bed with any big corporate things.

“At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies or corporate interests, no nothing. And you can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”