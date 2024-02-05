Killer Mike escorted out of Grammys in handcuffs after winning three awards

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammy Awards in handcuffs, just hours after winning three prizes.

The Atlanta-born rapper, real name Michael Render, won Best Rap Album award for Michael and both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers”.

Video posted on social media by The Hollywood Reporter showed Render being led away from the ceremony by police.

The Independent has reached out to Killer Mike’s representatives for comment

No official explanation has yet been given as to why Render was detained. The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner wrote on X/Twitter: “Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. ‘It’s a big nothing.’”

The Grammy Awards are currently underway in Los Angeles. Leading this year’s Grammy nominees is R&B singer-songwriter SZA with nine nods, including Album of the Year, Best Record and Best Song. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and producer Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven a piece.

If SZA manages to win at least seven of the categories she’s nominated in, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Currently, Adele and Beyoncé jointly hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

The 66th annual Grammys ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles tonight, with the main ceremony presented by Trevor Noah. This marks the comedian’s fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue were among the stars to scoop early Grammys during the pre-telecast ceremony.

Follow all the updates and winners from this year’s Grammy Awards on The Independent’s live blog.