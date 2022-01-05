Miley Cyrus ‘unfollowed’ by Kim Kardashian on Instagram after teasing Pete Davidson about relationship

‘All I know is that it should have been me, Pete,’ Cyrus sang

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 05 January 2022 09:54
Miley Cyrus quickly deals with wardrobe malfunction during New Year's Eve celebrations

Miley Cyrus fans have noticed that Kim Kardashian appears to have unfollowed the singer on Instagram.

The revelation comes after Cyrus performed alongside Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson as part of a New Year’s Eve special for NBC.

While promoting the live TV event on 10 December, Cyrus jokingly serenaded Davidson on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, singing Yvonne Fair’s song “It Should Have Been Me”.

At one stage, she made her way from the stage to the sofa, where Davidson was sat, singing: “All I know is that it should have been me. Pete, how did you do this to me?”

Many felt Cyrus was referencing her friend Davidson’s relationship with reality star and businesswoman Kardashian, whom he has been dating since October 2021.

It was then reported by Page Six that the “Wrecking Ball” singer visited Davidson’s condo following the talk show episode’s recording.

A fan page dedicated to Cyrus, named @MileyEdition, pointed out on Tuesday (4 January) that Kardashian was following Cyrus on the social media site on 10 December. However, the next day, that appeared to no longer be the case.

Cyrus co-hosted the live New Year’s Eve special with Davidson while Kardashian saw in 2022 with her children in Los Angeles.

During the broadcast, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction but was praised for dealing with the situation professionally.

Pete Davidson was serenaded by Miley Cyrus on ‘The Tonight Show’

(NBC)

After news of her relationship with Davidson broke, Kardashian filed to be legally single following the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West.

The rapper, now legally known as Ye, shared his wish for a reconciliation with Kardashian during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake on 10 December.

During a performance of “Runaway” from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye repeated the refrain “I need you to run right back to me” before adding: “More specifically, Kimberly.”

