Kim Kardashian leaves fans ‘uncomfortable’ after sharing creepy Christmas video

Kim Kardashian has raised eyebrows after releasing a creepy music video for her cover of the Christmas classic “Santa Baby” on Instagram.

The 44-year-old reality TV star, who recently wore a necklace once sported by Princess Diana and also praised one of the most divisive films of the year, has now recorded a Christmas song.

The American Horror Story actor has produced the song with her brother-in-law Travis Barker via his DTA Records and her Kimsaprincess, Inc company.

The song, which has an unorthodox, lofi quality to it, has been released with a music video that sees Kardashian wearing a blonde wig and ill-fitting clothes, as she crawls around a house, with chaotic, religious and often surreal scenes happening around her.

The video has been directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis and features a cameo from Macaulay Culkin, who is revealed to have been the person filming the bizarre events, while dressed as Santa Claus.

The clip, which has already been viewed more than 10 million times, has provoked a divisive reaction from her followers.

In the comments, Kardashian’s sister, Khloe wrote: “Come on Santa!!”

Another person added: “I love this the nostalgia mixed with like the f***ed up realities of life plus the head nods to unlimited horror films pure genius and she sounds great.”

A third fan said: “Creativity at 100 per cent. I love how you consistently challenge the status quo. Keep them talking.”

However, many were left unimpressed and confused, with some even accusing the star of blasphemy.

“This left me feeling quite uncomfortable. It seems to highlight many of the issues often criticised about Hollywood, and it comes across as undermining the true meaning of Christmas,” said one critic.

Another wrote: “I thought you were a Christian, Kim and this video is blasphemous. Smh!”

A third added: “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should…”

The American Horror Story account also commented on the video, writing: “Killer video, Kim!”

Kim Kardashian in her ‘Santa Baby’ music video ( Kim Kardashian/ Instagram )

It comes as Kardashian is reportedly dating a real estate investor who isn’t in the public eye.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old Skims founder “isn’t in a committed relationship” but has been spending time with “somebody new.” An insider shared that the entrepreneur met him through mutual friends, but added that he’s not the only one on her roster. They said, “[Kardashian] is dating a few people at the moment.”