Kylie Minogue fans share rave verdict on Edith Piaf-inspired new single ‘Padam Padam’

Fans of Kylie Minogue have heaped praise on the musician’s new single, “Padam Padam”.

The track, released last week, shares a title with the 1951 song by iconic French artist Edith Piaf.

Produced by Lostboy, Minogue’s single sees the musician sing about romantic attraction to a mysterious male stranger.

The track will feature on Minogue’s forthcoming studio albumTension.

A music video for the song, directed by Sophie Muller, sees the pop star don a striking red catsuit in a variety of prosaic urban locations, including a diner and a car park.

Listeners shared their thoughts about the song on social media, with many effusively praising the track’s synth-heavy electronic sound.

Content creator @CeddyOrNot wrote: “You look amazing!!! The music video is great the song is a bop but only feedback is - IT’S TOO SHORT I just can’t get enough!! But all good because it’s gonna be ON REPEAT! Padam Padam!!!”

“ON REPEAT ONE OF UR BEST SONGS EVER,” wrote another fan.

“Hey queen. You’ve done it again. Constantly raising the bar, and doing it FLAWLESSLY,” someone else commented.

“Kylie Minogue was not joking when she said ‘I’ll be in your head all weekend’,” another person commented.

Others credited Minogue with helping them discover Piaf’s song, which they also enjoyed.

Tension will be released on Friday 22 September.

Earlier this year, Minogue made an appearance on UK TV screens during the annual Comic Relief Red Nose Day charity special.

The singer featured in a one-off special of the BBC comedy series Ghosts.

Minogue rose to fame as an actor on the Australian soap opera Neighbours in the 1980s. A hugely successful musical career followed, which saw Minogue become Australia’s highest selling female artist of all time.