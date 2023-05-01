Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Attendees of the Los Angeles Philharmonics recent concert were startled by the sounds of a woman “screaming and moaning” midway through the show.

During the orchestra’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony on Friday (28 April) at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, several concertgoers claimed to have heard a person having a “loud and full body orgasm”.

“Everyone kind of turned to see what was happening,” Molly Grant, told the LA Times.

Grant, who was seated in the balcony near the person who allegedly made the noise, said: “I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she... had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her – like in an effort to not shame her.

“It was quite beautiful,” she added.

Soon after the event, others shared their experience on Twitter.

“Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement... Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on...” composter Magnes Fiennes wrote.

An alleged audio clip of the moment began making its way around social media. In the recording, someone can be heard crying out during a pause in the music.

According to the outlet, audience members confirmed what they had heard was similar to the recording.

“Friends who went to the LA Philharmonic last night are reporting that in the middle of the show some lady had a SCREAMING orgasm, to the point where the whole orchestra stopped playing,” posted journalist Jocelyn Silver. “Some people really know how to live...”

Silver’s account that the orchestra “stopped playing” has varied from others who said the musicians continued playing through the commotion.

Classical pianist Sharon Su posted that she “checked with someone who works at the LA Phil and they confirmed” that the disturbance did not stop the orchestra.