Lana Del Rey speaks out after confirming relationship status

Lana Del Rey has offered a brief early insight into married life, after she surprised fans by tying the knot with alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene last month.

The pop singer was reported to have married Dufrene in September, a month after they first made their relationship public, in a rustic ceremony in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

The area is the same bayou where Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene met on one of his boat tours in 2019.

Appearing on the red carpet of the InStyle Imagemaker Awards, the “Born to Die” singer said married life was “good” and she and her new husband are “very happy”.

Their relationship as husband and wife was confirmed this week, after Del Rey’s marriage licence was signed and returned to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.

Posting to Instagram earlier in October, Del Rey expressed concerns for her and Dufrene’s safety, replying to fans in the comments section: “Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker.”

She advised the paparazzi: “Stop switching vehicles following the family, and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl… I know we would feel a lot safer.”

Of newlywed life she added: “All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy.”

Before becoming a tour guide for tourists wanting to explore the state’s local swamps and marshes, home to over 300 species of birds including herons and egrets, Dufrene reportedly worked at a chemical plant.

He is a father to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. His former partner, Kelli Welsh, told the Daily Mail that she was “in shock” to learn of his marriage to the pop star, as they had apparently been engaged for 12 years: “He got married after one month.”

However, she praised him as a “very protective, hardworking, manly man... He has always been a giver so to have someone give to him, he deserves it. He is a very solid guy.”

Del Rey rose to fame in 2012 following the release of her second album, Born to Die, which included hits such as “Video Games” and “Summertime Sadness”, along with the title track.

Her latest album, 2023’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year but lost out to Taylor Swift’s record, Midnights. Both were produced by her and Swift’s longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

