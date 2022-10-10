Jump to content

Lewis Capaldi wants to form a supergroup with Elton John, Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran

The 26-year-old even suggested potential band names for the foursome

Megan Graye
Monday 10 October 2022 12:03
Comments
Music Box #46: Lewis Capaldi

British singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi has said that he’d like to form a supergroup with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and his friend Niall Horan.

The 26-year-old even suggested potential band names for the foursome which he recalled discussing with his piano player.

Speaking on the The Zach Sang Show Capaldi said: “I would love to do it. Me and my piano player have a massive list of band names. We’ve got hundreds now.

“My favourite is Pleasure Kit. Also, Rock and Roll Los Angeles 1966,” he suggested.

“It would be me, Niall, Ed, Elton. Who else? That’s a good foursome…I wonder who comes out on top in that foursome? Just us four guys, hanging out,” Capaldi added.

The singer also joked that he was waiting for Harry Styles and his main competition, Ed Sheeran to take a break from releasing music before he put anything else out.

“Do I have a date for the album? F*** knows, honestly. Just whenever Harry Styles isn’t releasing music,” he said. “And I bet Ed Sheeran is coming back soon as well,” he said joking: “Can you both just give me some f****** room, please?”

Capaldi also talked openly about his struggles with anxiety and his recently diagnosed tourettes syndrome.

Responding to Sang’s comments that Capaldi’s show was the host’s favourite performance at the Troubadour in LA, the singer said: “I had my first panic attack after the Troubadour.”

Capaldi then went onto discuss how his mental health has been perperuated by fame, and that he is now having regular therapy to manage his struggles.

“I think a lot of my anxiety is derived from being famous,” he said adding: “My therapist is getting an ear full!”

“You take the rough with the smooth, I do want to do this, and I do want to play the shows. I like where I am in my life just now, for just now,” he said, explaining how he might not want to have his current level of fame forever.

