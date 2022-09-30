Ed Sheeran will face trial over Marvin Gaye copyright claim, judge rules

Ed Sheeran has been ordered to stand trial in the United States after being accused of lifting elements of his song “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Lawyers for Mr Sheeran have previously sought to have the claim dismissed, saying that the alleged stolen parts of the songs were “commonplace.”

The ruling comes six months after Mr Sheeran won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 song “Shape Of You.”

“There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work,” Judge Louis Stanton said.

