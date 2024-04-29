Stephen Flynn has ruled himself out of the race to replace Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s first minister.

Mr Yousaf admitted “politics can be a brutal business” as he announced his resignation just four days after tearing up the powersharing agreement the SNP had with the Scottish Greens.

The collapse of that deal had seen him facing two votes of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament.

Speaking on Monday evening (29 April), the SNP’s Westminster leader ruled himself out of the race to replace Mr Yousaf.

“I won’t be a candidate for leadership,” Mr Flynn told The News Agents podcast, before throwing his support behind John Swinney.