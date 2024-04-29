Northumbria police officer crashes into dangerous driver to force him off road

A police officer in Northumbria crashed into an oncoming driver to force him off the road after he reached speeds of 90mph.

Footage shows the incident unfolding on a residential street.

“This is the moment one of our brave officers risked their own safety to halt a dangerous driver to protect others,” Northumbria Police wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“The banned motorist reached speeds of up to 90mph – and is now behind bars.”

John Saddler, 33, has been jailed for 27 months – and given a three-year driving ban - after he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.