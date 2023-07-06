Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi made a dig at record labels during his recent appearance on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones, which sees celebrities answer questions while eating progressively spicier chicken wings.

Host Sean Evans asked the Scottish singer what he learnt as an artist when his expectations for a song are exceeded. Evans specifically pointed out Capaldi’s 2019 song “Bruises”, the success of which made him the fastest unsigned artist to reach 25 million streams on Spotify.

“You just learn that you don’t know anything. You learn you don’t know anything and nobody has the answers,” Capaldi, 26, answered.

“You don’t know what a hit is – every time I think a song is a smash hit, it’s been a complete abject f***ing failure,” the artist added in his typically self-deprecating manner.

“Labels know nothing, you know nothing. Nobody knows anything. No offence,” he concluded, gesturing to some unseen label executives who were presumably in the room at the time.

The “Someone You Loved” singer signed to Capitol Records in 2019. His releases are distributed in the UK by Virgin EMI Records.

The Hot Ones interview is Capaldi’s first appearance since he announced on 27 June that he was ceasing live performances “for the foreseeable future” to focus on bettering his mental and physical health.

Capaldi experienced difficulties while performing his set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on 24 June, including vocal issues and tics as a result of his Tourette Syndrome.

He was diagnosed with the neurological condition that causes involuntary tics in 2021.

Since then, he has been open about the realities of living with the condition and the realities of managing it while having a busy career.

Prior to his stepping back from live appearances “for the foreseeable future”, Capaldi had been scheduled to perform at several venues around the UK, including the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Numerous celebrities have voiced their support for the singer, including his close friend Niall Horan (formerly of One Direction).

“I speak to Lewis most days to be honest with you,” he told The Sun in a 28 June interview.

“So I’m really happy for Lewis that he’s able to take the time that he obviously feels he needs right now.”