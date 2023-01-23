Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Lewis Capaldi reassures fans he’s ‘absolutely fine’ after twitching during live performance

The singer was filmed twitching while performing in Liverpool last week

Ellie Muir
Monday 23 January 2023 17:29
Comments
Lewis Capaldi tries on bra after fan throws it on stage

Lewis Capaldi has reassured fans that he’s “fine” after they expressed concern for his health on social media.

The “Someone You Loved” singer, who is currently on his UK and European tour, appeared to twitch on stage during a performance in Liverpool on Thursday (19 January).

The 26-year-old Scottish musician has Tourettes, which can result in tics – sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people make repeatedly.

Fans posted videos of Capaldi’s performance on TikTok, expressing that they were worried about the singer.

Sharing a TikTok video of the incident alongside his own explanation, Capaldi said: “Hello, it’s Lewis here. This video here I’ve seen doing the rounds a little bit on TikTok and I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot.”

Recommended

After demonstrating the act, he added: “I’m doing this quite a lot and sort of like look a bit uncomfortable. It’s just – I’ve got Tourette’s, so I’m just twitching quite a bit here.

“It’s not an issue in the slightest, I’m absolutely fine,” he reassured fans.

He explained: “It’s just this happens when I get like tired, nervous, excited, whatever. So it just gets more intense. I’m not doing it now at all because I’m lying in my bed in my pants.”

@lewiscapaldi #duet with @Laura Amy #lewiscapaldi ♬ original sound - Laura Amy

“But this is at the end of an hour-and-a-half gig and I’m singing in front of 15,000 people. So, yeah, I’m tired and I’m also very excited cause this whole arena is singing my songs back to me.”

He went on: “I’m fine. So, thanks to everyone who came to the gig that night – it was incredible. Come see me twitch live in person.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

In September, Capaldi addressed his fans on Instagram Live, explaining his condition.

“I have Tourette’s,” he said. “I’ve always had that apparently… so I do a shoulder twitch quite a lot.”

He explained that the diagnosis is a “new thing” but he has received Botox injections in his shoulder to alleviate the tics and that “worked for a bit”.

Capaldi said when doctors first told him he has the condition, it made “so much sense”.

He added: “When I look back at my interviews from like 2018, I can see that I’m doing it. But it comes and goes. I’ll go sometimes months without doing it.

Recommended

“I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I’ll take Tourette’s.”

The singer told his fans that “some days it’s more painful than others”, and it can be quite comfortable but he feels it “looks a lot worse than it is”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in