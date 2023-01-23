Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi has reassured fans that he’s “fine” after they expressed concern for his health on social media.

The “Someone You Loved” singer, who is currently on his UK and European tour, appeared to twitch on stage during a performance in Liverpool on Thursday (19 January).

The 26-year-old Scottish musician has Tourettes, which can result in tics – sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people make repeatedly.

Fans posted videos of Capaldi’s performance on TikTok, expressing that they were worried about the singer.

Sharing a TikTok video of the incident alongside his own explanation, Capaldi said: “Hello, it’s Lewis here. This video here I’ve seen doing the rounds a little bit on TikTok and I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot.”

After demonstrating the act, he added: “I’m doing this quite a lot and sort of like look a bit uncomfortable. It’s just – I’ve got Tourette’s, so I’m just twitching quite a bit here.

“It’s not an issue in the slightest, I’m absolutely fine,” he reassured fans.

He explained: “It’s just this happens when I get like tired, nervous, excited, whatever. So it just gets more intense. I’m not doing it now at all because I’m lying in my bed in my pants.”

“But this is at the end of an hour-and-a-half gig and I’m singing in front of 15,000 people. So, yeah, I’m tired and I’m also very excited cause this whole arena is singing my songs back to me.”

He went on: “I’m fine. So, thanks to everyone who came to the gig that night – it was incredible. Come see me twitch live in person.”

In September, Capaldi addressed his fans on Instagram Live, explaining his condition.

“I have Tourette’s,” he said. “I’ve always had that apparently… so I do a shoulder twitch quite a lot.”

He explained that the diagnosis is a “new thing” but he has received Botox injections in his shoulder to alleviate the tics and that “worked for a bit”.

Capaldi said when doctors first told him he has the condition, it made “so much sense”.

He added: “When I look back at my interviews from like 2018, I can see that I’m doing it. But it comes and goes. I’ll go sometimes months without doing it.

“I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I’ll take Tourette’s.”

The singer told his fans that “some days it’s more painful than others”, and it can be quite comfortable but he feels it “looks a lot worse than it is”.