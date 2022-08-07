Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi surprised shoppers in Dublin as they gave an impromptu busking session.

On Friday (5 August), the former One Direction star performed a short acoustic set on the busy Grafton Street in the city centre.

Horan joined local busker Jacob Koopman for his set, with “Someone You Loved” singer Capaldi also accompanying them.

The trio were swarmed by fans as Horan performed his song “Slow Hands”, while Capaldi played his aforementioned hit.

They also all joined together for a rendition of Coldplay’s “Yellow”.

Horan also played a small gig in his hometown of Mullingar on Saturday (6 August), where he was introduced by Capaldi.

Capaldi has performed at a number of festivals this summer, in July closing Trnsmt festival in Scotland.

The singer has repeatedly delayed the release of his second album, saying that he’s been “horribly lazy” in working on it.