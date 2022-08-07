Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan delight fans with impromptu busking session in Dublin city centre

Pair played a rendition of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ to gathering crowds

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 07 August 2022 11:33
Comments
Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan join busker to sing on streets of Dublin

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi surprised shoppers in Dublin as they gave an impromptu busking session.

On Friday (5 August), the former One Direction star performed a short acoustic set on the busy Grafton Street in the city centre.

Horan joined local busker Jacob Koopman for his set, with “Someone You Loved” singer Capaldi also accompanying them.

The trio were swarmed by fans as Horan performed his song “Slow Hands”, while Capaldi played his aforementioned hit.

They also all joined together for a rendition of Coldplay’s “Yellow”.

Recommended

Horan also played a small gig in his hometown of Mullingar on Saturday (6 August), where he was introduced by Capaldi.

Capaldi has performed at a number of festivals this summer, in July closing Trnsmt festival in Scotland.

The singer has repeatedly delayed the release of his second album, saying that he’s been “horribly lazy” in working on it.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in