Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan delight fans with impromptu busking session in Dublin city centre
Pair played a rendition of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ to gathering crowds
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi surprised shoppers in Dublin as they gave an impromptu busking session.
On Friday (5 August), the former One Direction star performed a short acoustic set on the busy Grafton Street in the city centre.
Horan joined local busker Jacob Koopman for his set, with “Someone You Loved” singer Capaldi also accompanying them.
The trio were swarmed by fans as Horan performed his song “Slow Hands”, while Capaldi played his aforementioned hit.
They also all joined together for a rendition of Coldplay’s “Yellow”.
Horan also played a small gig in his hometown of Mullingar on Saturday (6 August), where he was introduced by Capaldi.
Capaldi has performed at a number of festivals this summer, in July closing Trnsmt festival in Scotland.
The singer has repeatedly delayed the release of his second album, saying that he’s been “horribly lazy” in working on it.
