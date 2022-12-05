Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘This is actually class’: Fans in hysterics after calling Lewis Capaldi’s phone number

Singer quietly shared his digits on social media

Inga Parkel
Monday 05 December 2022 16:45
Comments
Lewis Capaldi covers Britney Spears' 'Everytime'

Lewis Capaldi delighted fans with his latest promotional trick after sharing his supposed phone number on social media.

Following the recent release of his newest single “Pointless” from his forthcoming album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, the Scottish singer-songwriter posted a photo of his contact information online.

Fans were initially confused whether Capaldi was revealing his real digits, but after ringing the number, many were amused by the voicemail left on the other end.

“Hello, Lewis Capaldi here, I just wanted to say thank you for listening to ‘Pointless’ this week,” the Grammy-nominated artist began.

“When you get off this call you’ll have a text to give my new song a download or buy the CD. Downloading it on iTunes or Amazon really helps, as does getting one of the signed CDs.

Recommended

“So go buy it now, and send me a screenshot of the link in the text, because my label are demanding yet another No 1 single and let me tell you guys, I don’t know if I’ve got it in me. So give me your money and I will give you my body and soul,” Capaldi concluded.

Responding to Capaldi’s surprise message, fans shared their reactions on Twitter, with one writing: “Please this is so funny.”

“This is actually class,” a second praised, while a third tweeted: “We love you, Lewis. I hope you can feel that.”

“Did this, got that text, uploaded my screenshot of the proof I bought his CD now what??” another questioned.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Several shared the screenshot of Capaldi’s text, which read: “It’s the 6th member of 1D, Lewis Capaldi here, pls buy ‘Pointless’ & send me a screenshot for clear skin.

“Help ‘Pointless’ climb the chart,” he added, along with a link to order and download the song.

Recommended

Just last week, the “Someone You Loved” singer was among the musicians to share his Spotify Wrapped results, which revealed his music had amassed over one billion streams.

“How is that actually possible?? Thank u all so so so very much, I am one truly humbled king,” Capaldi posted on Twitter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in