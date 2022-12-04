Jump to content

Quentin Oliver Lee: Broadway star dies aged 34

‘It was peaceful and perfect,’ recalls Lee’s wife of his death

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 04 December 2022 12:28
(Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock)

Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee has died aged 34 of colon cancer.

News of his death was confirmed by his wife, Angie Lee Graham, who revealed that the actor and singer had died on Thursday (1 December).

“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she wrote, alongside photos of Lee together with his daughter.

Lee played the title role in a US tour of The Phantom of the Opera. His other Broadway credits include the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change.

Graham remembered Lee as “the most beautiful moment of my life”.

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven,” she wrote.

“To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and the communities he has created and touched.”

In June, Lee shared that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer at the end of May. Since then, he had continued to post updates about his health.

His cancer had reached stage four when he died.

The Phantom of the Opera posted a tribute to Lee in the wake of his death, writing: “The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee.

“Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

