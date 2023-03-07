Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Capaldi has postponed two of his scheduled concert dates at the request of his doctor.

The Scottish singer, 26, who is currently on tour, admitted that he’s been “struggling” with his voice recently.

“As lots of you know, for the past few nights of tour, I’ve been really struggling with my voice. Last night in Stockholm, I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable,” Capaldi posted on social media.

“I’ve just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who’s told me I’ve got Bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least 3 days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring.”

Apologising, he announced that, as a result, “the shows in Zurich tomorrow night and in Milan the day after will be postponed”.

Capaldi’s Zurich show, originally scheduled for Tuesday (7 March), has been postponed to Wednesday 28 June. His Milan concert, originally planned for Wednesday (8 March), has been rescheduled for Wednesday 31 May.

“I’m absolutely devastated to be typing this,” the “Bruises” singer added.

“Hate letting you all down, and this is the last thing I want to be writing. Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards.”

Earlier in January, while performing in Liverpool, Capaldi, who has Tourette’s, appeared to experience a tic on stage.

Following the concert, several videos of the moment circulated on social media, with fans expressing concern for his health.

He later addressed the chatter, reassuring fans that he was “fine”, explaining that his tics “get more intense” when “I get tired, nervous, excited, whatever”.

A few weeks later, during his show in Germany, concertgoers stepped in to help him sing “Someone You Loved” after he stepped back from the microphone, apparently struggling with Tourette’s symptoms.