Lewis Capaldi fans take over singing as he ‘struggles with Tourette’s symptoms’

Lewis Capaldi’s fans stepped in to help him out during his performance in Germany as he apparently struggled with Tourette’s symptoms.

The 26-year-old has opened up in the past about how the condition can cause him to make involuntary sounds and movements.

This video, filmed by a member of the audience, shows the powerful moment the crowd united to fill the venue with the lyrics.

As the Scottish singer stepped back from the microphone, fans picked up “Someone You Loved” without missing a beat.

