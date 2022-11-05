Liam Gallagher reacts to Robbie Williams’s claim Oasis were ‘gigantic bullies’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’s recent claim that members of Oasis were “gigantic bullies” at the height of the band’s popularity.

In a recent interview, Williams, 48, reflected on his feud with the “Wonderwall” hitmakers, and his relationship with Gallagher.

The “Lost” singer reportedly told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was f***ing unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’.

“It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too,” he continued, before adding, “And also they were gigantic bullies too, to the whole industry, everybody in it – and I didn’t like that.”

When asked to comment on Williams’s interview on Twitter, the former Oasis frontman said he’s “never bullied anyone in my life”.

Gallagher, 50, wrote: “I agree with him on the vital ting not on the bully thing. I’ve never bullied anyone in my life. I’m a massive piss taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise.”

During his conversation with Lowe, Williams also called Gallagher a “vital” presence within the music industry, while expressing admiration for his work.

“I’m so glad that he is a personality out there that’s vital, because there’s not many of them about,” Williams said, adding, “And especially in this day and age where pop stars can’t say and do and be personalities, it’s fantastic that there’s a Liam Gallagher in the world.”

During a 2019 interview, Williams said that, although he “admires” Gallagher, the singer “still represents a school bully to me”.

Williams enjoyed a friendship with Gallagher in the Nineties, and the pair were photographed partying together at Glastonbury in 1995.

However, their relationship soured after Gallagher’s estranged older brother Noel called Williams the “fat dancer from Take That”.