Liam Gallagher issues warning to Just Stop Oil after Stonehenge protest

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rock star Liam Gallagher has expressed his disgruntlement with Just Stop Oil protesters who doused the ancient ruins of Stonehenge with orange paint.

The climate activists took part in the action on Wednesday (19 June), as they demanded the next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

Video footage of the protest shows two people in Just Stop Oil t-shirts, named by the group as Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21, running up to the ancient structure with canisters of orange powder paint.

The former Oasis star turned to social media to share this thoughts on the defacement as he warned, “Don’t f*** with the stones man, they have mystical powers. Hope they all wake up tmoz and are all orange toads.”

The action comes ahead of the summer solstice on Thursday (20 June), the longest day of the year and traditionally a spiritually significant period at the site. The stones are considered to be an epicentre of special energy, visited by druids and pagans. Thousands were expected to descend on the site to celebrate the event.

Lynch, a student from Oxford, said: “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.

“It’s time for us to think about what our civilisation will leave behind – what is our legacy? Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy.”

Gallagher hoped the protesters would wake up as ‘orange toads’ ( Getty Images/ PA )

Gallagher was joined by prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer in condemnation of the protest.

Sunak said that the campaign group should be “ashamed of their activists” while Starmer added, “The damage done to Stonehenge is outrageous. Just Stop Oil are pathetic. Those responsible must face the full force of the law.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the scene and arrested two people.

Gallagher is currently on a solo tour around the UK to mark the the 30th anniversary of his band’s debut album, Definitely, Maybe.

His comments come amid escalating rumours of the band’s reunion.