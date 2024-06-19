Watch: Just Stop Oil spray Stonehenge orange on eve of summer solstice

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed Stonehenge with orange paint in their latest climate protest.

Footage shows the pair, named by the group as Niamh Lynch, 21, and Rajan Naidu, 73, defacing the ancient stones - located near Salisbury - on the eve of summer solstice.

Wiltshire Police said officers attended the scene and arrested two people on Wednesday 19 June.

“The paint is made of cornstarch, which will wash away in the rain,” Just Stop Oil wrote, sharing the footage.

“But the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not.”