Liam Gallagher reveals the famous song he wishes he’d written

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he would have loved to have been the mastermind behind a number of novelty hits.

The former Oasis frontman, who is preparing to release his debut collaborative album with The Stone Roses musician John Squire, is known for some of the UK’s best-loved rock songs, from “Wonderwall” to “Cigarettes and Alcohol”.

However, he has now divulged that he would loved to have put his name to pop tracks such as “Crazy Frog”, “Barbie Girl” and “The Birdie Song”.

Appearing with Squire to discuss their self-titled album and forthcoming tour on the Absolute Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday (30 January), Gallagher was asked which song by another artist he wished was his.

Squire answered that he would have loved to have written “Chestnut Mare” by The Byrds or "any Beatles song", while Gallagher opted for some more off-piste suggestions.

"Lots of the Roses, ‘Love Spreads’ is a tune... ‘I am the Resurrection’, you know what I mean?” he said. “Bob Marley, Hendrix… and ‘The Birdie Song’. I wish I’d wrote that. ‘Crazy Frog’... Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’. That’s me."

Liam Gallagher said he wishes he had writing the ‘Barbie Girl’ song (PA Archive)

Host Dave Berry also asked for Gallagher’s opinions on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music.

“It sounds a bit odd, doesn’t it? It’s not for me, you know what I mean?” he responded. “If you can’t do it, don’t do it. I’ve seen and heard stuff they’ve done with bands and it just sounds a like a picture on the wall that’s a little bit slanted.”

Last week, Gallagher and Squire announced their first collaborative 10-track album, Liam Gallagher John Squire, which is due for release on 1 March.

The news comes after the release of their debut single, “Just Another Rainbow”, which charted at No 16 on the UK singles chart upon its release earlier this month.

“I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f***ing love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial,” Gallagher said, announcing the news.

“It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing,” Squire said. “Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.”