Liam Payne’s tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II re-emerges after death of star who spent 50 hours on painting

Liam Payne once paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by producing a touching oil canvas painting of the monarch shortly after her death.

The painting, which is over 4 feet tall, apparently took the singer 50 hours to complete.

In December 2022, the former One Direction star shared the artwork via his Instagram page which showed the large “unfinished” painting.

“Unfinished oil canvas I painted of the Queen,” Payne wrote. “This is 4.5 feet tall and took about 50 hours... RIP HRH.”

The painting shows the Queen in her younger years wearing her crown, a pale green dress and a white sash.

Queen Elizabeth died on 8 September 2022 after reigning for over 70 years.

open image in gallery Payne said the image took him 50 hours to complete ( Liam Payne )

Payne also revealed a painting in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh at the time.

“Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. Small tribute to you, thank you for your service,” read the caption to an Instagram post which showed a clip of the artwork and the early picture he’d used as inspiration.

open image in gallery ‘Small tribute to you, thank you for your service,’ said Payne ( Liam Payne )

Tributes have poured in this week for singer Payne after his death at the age of 31.

He fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday and the tragic news was met with a swell of emotion from fans, family and friends.

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osborne wrote: “I got to meet some incredible people – Louis [Walsh] is still like my brother, Nicole [Scherzinger] and Gary Barlow – amazing people. But as far as talent shows go, and I’ve been away from it for a while, it was kind of like the Wild West.

“You didn’t really know the importance and what it does to people’s lives and as far as I’m concerned, the whole thing needs to be changed.”

Ed Sheeran posted online: “At a loss for words. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, every memory I have with him is a great one, just such a heart-breaking situation. Be kind. X”