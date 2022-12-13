Liam Payne shares Queen Elizabeth tribute portrait that took him 50 hours to paint

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liam Payne has shared an oil painting which he created in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The painting, which is over 4 feet tall, apparently took the singer 50 hours to complete.

On Monday (12 December), the former One Direction star shared the artwork via his Instagram page which showed the large “unfinished” painting.

“Unfinished oil canvas I painted of the Queen,” Payne wrote. “This is 4.5 feet tall and took about 50 hours... RIP HRH.”

The painting shows the Queen in her younger years wearing her crown, a pale green dress and a white sash.

Queen Elizabeth died on 8 September 2022 after reigning for over 70 years.

Payne said the image took him 50 hours to complete (Liam Payne)

Payne, who has almost 25 million followers on Instagram, also revealed a painting in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

“Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. Small tribute to you, thank you for your service,” read the caption which showed a clip of the artwork and the early picture he’d used as inspiration.

‘Small tribute to you, thank you for your service,’ said Payne (Liam Payne)

Earlier this year, Payne spoke highly of his co-parenting relationship with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, with whom he shares son Bear.

“She is the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better,” he said while speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it’s the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more.”

He continued: “We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know [Bear’s] taken care of.

“He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more. They live like three minutes from my house,” he added.