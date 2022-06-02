Liam Payne clarifies comments about Zayn Malik after Logan Paul podcast: ‘He is my brother’

‘Maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have,’ said former One Direction star

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 02 June 2022 13:00
Liam Payne takes swipe at former bandmate Zayn Malik over Gigi Hadid relationship

Liam Payne has issued further comments about his relationship with Zayn Malik following his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.

The former One Direction star featured on a recent episode of the content creator’s show, where he discussed topics such as the boyband’s origins and his previous romance with Cheryl.

At one point during the chat, Paul brought up the subject of Payne’s former bandmate Malik, referring to a heated situation involving Malik and his brother, Jake, which took place in 2020.

As part of the discussion, Payne commented on Malik’s relationship with Gigi Hadid, and claimed: “There’s many many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side.”

It’s thought that another comment by Payne was referring to the allegation that Malik had “struck” Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, during an altercation last year. Malik, who has a daughter with Hadid, vehemently denied the claim.

Recommended

On Thursday (2 June), Payne addressed his comments on the podcast with posts on social media.

“Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it slide,” Payne’s tweet began.

Liam Payne’s tweets about Zayn Malik

(Twitter / Liam Payne)

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

The “Strip That Down” vocalist continued his message in another tweet, clarifying that he still ultimately sides with Malik.

“I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side,” he wrote.

“That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Recommended

Initially, some fans called out Payne for his remarks during the interview, accusing him of talking “crap” about his former bandmates while they mostly remain quiet about the details of their time in One Direction.

In response to Payne’s new tweets, many of his supporters have been sympathetic. One fan wrote: “We all make mistakes, but not everyone knows how to recognise them. I don’t agree with what he did, but I think people should treat people with kindness.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in