Liam Payne claims One Direction was created ‘for me’ as he explains origins of band

Liam Payne has claimed that One Direction was created in part to “make things work” for him.

The singer, who initially auditioned on the X-Factor as a solo artist, made the comments as he discussed the origins of the band.

“They stood there and picked us out... and from what I heard, part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon [Cowell’s] promise to me that ‘in two years I'll make it work for you,’” Payne said.

“He started with my face and then worked around the rest.”

