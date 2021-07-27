Lil Nas X’s father responds to DaBaby’s ‘homophobic’ rant: ‘Sit down’

Lil Nas X’s father has become the latest person to criticise the remarks DaBaby made during his performance at Rolling Loud festival.

At the Miami event, DaBaby shouted to the crowd: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”

The comments received a very negative reaction online and now the father of Lil Nas X has offered his thoughts in the form of an Instagram Story, writing: “bruh sit down, you had your time” over a picture of the two musicians who have previously collaborated together.

DaBaby also made a number of comments regarding HIV positive people: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up.”

After receiving thousands of responses on social media, DaBaby doubled down on his comments and called his detractors “bitter b******”.

He attempted to clarify his thoughts: “What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n****** on the internet, or you bitter b****** on the internet.”

He then concluded: “What I do for the live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.”

Rapper Lil Nas X, who is gay, was initially roped into the conversation by rapper TI.

“If Lil Nas X can kick his s*** in peace… so should DaBaby,” T.I. wrote in DaBaby’s Twitter comments. Lil Nas X for his part has not responded to the comments but did tweet “Lol” as discussions around the topic were underway.

DaBaby’s Rolling Loud performance has generated additional controversy after he brought out Tory Lanez to perform with him. Lanez is currently awaiting trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.