Lily Allen hints at first new music in years: ‘There is something happening’

Lily Allen has implied that she might be releasing new music “in the near future”, but warned that it’s “not an album”.

The pop singer and actor was joined in the latest episode of her podcast Miss Me? by Welsh presenter Steve Jones, while her usual co-host Miquita Oliver was away.

During the episode, Jones, who has known Allen since before she rose to national fame with her debut single “Smile”, recalled running into her in London around 15 years ago while she was on her way to therapy.

Asked if she remembered this, Allen said she was “quite intoxicated” around that time and it “has messed with my memory somewhat”.

“I don’t really remember anything,” she said. “In fact, my daughter was asking me, ‘What was your favourite gig?’ yesterday... they all blended into one.

“I suppose Glastonbury was quite good, I can sort of remember the applause and feeling quite overwhelmed by it, but I can’t differentiate any concert from the next, because I was absolutely wasted.”

Lily Allen performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2014 ( Getty Images )

Allen said she had “enormous amounts of regret” because of this: “I feel really sad for myself because I don’t remember what a lot of people would consider to be the best parts of my life.”

Jones suggested that there was “no reason” she couldn’t play huge shows again, to which she said she needed to write some “good f***ing songs... which doesn’t seem to be happening at the moment.”

She added: “You know what, there is something happening in the very near future, I’m basically putting something out there. But it’s not an album. I hope people like it.”

Allen’s most recent album, No Shame,was released in 2018 to positive reviews from critics, who praised her candid songwriting and exploration of themes including relationships, motherhood, substance abuse and self-reflection.

She also hinted at some potential new music in February this year, telling fans that she had written almost 50 songs for what would mark her fifth album. Earlier releases include her hit 2006 debut, Alright, Still, and her 2009 follow-up, It’s Not Me, It’s You.

Steve Jones joined Lily Allen as a special guest on her podcast ‘Miss Me?' ( Getty Images )

In the same episode of Miss Me?, Jones reflected on some of his presenting roles, including the F1 circuit, and also gave a moving account of his wife Felicia’s struggles with endometriosis.

He will return for another episode on Monday 26 August. Miss Me? airs on Mondays and Thursdays each week on BBC Sounds, and is also available on all major streaming platforms.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.