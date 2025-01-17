Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cause of death for Irish singer Linda Nolan has been revealed, after she died this week, aged 65.

The artist, actor and TV star, best known for being one-fifth of the family-formed girl group The Nolans, died on Wednesday (15 January), surrounded by her siblings and “love and comfort”, a statement said.

Tributes poured in from across the industry to the musician who was considered “a beacon of love, kindness, and strength” by her loved ones.

Linda’s death came after twenty years of living with cancer, but her sister Maureen has now revealed that she did not die because of the disease. Instead, the musician contracted pneumonia, which led to her death.

“Our beautiful Linda Nolan left us yesterday, so much to say not sure where or if I can start, countless memories, countless laughs, and constant support when you really needed it, I am heartbroken as we all are, just so sad,” she began in a post on Instagram.

“I would just like to say, to all the people out there who felt inspired by Linda, she didn’t the big C didn’t actually get her.”

Expanding on Linda’s cause of death, Maureen explained: “She contracted double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year and because of her immune system it was one battle too much.

open image in gallery Nolan died aged 65 after contracting double pneumonia ( PA )

“So please keep hopeful and strong if you are suffering, she lasted nearly 20 years with one cancer or another, and so can you.”

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. In 2020, it spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

She revealed she had started the cancer life-extending drug, called Enhertu, in August 2024, which she called “amazing”, and pushed for other people to have this “opportunity” to take the medication.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

open image in gallery Linda was part of popular Irish group The Nolans ( PA )

Born the sixth of eight children, Linda’s family have had several experiences with cancer. Her sister Anne, whom she joined on the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52, while Loose Women host Coleen shared she had been diagnosed with skin cancer last year and was using a chemotherapy cream to cure it.

The TV personality said she had been left “utterly devastated” by the death, describing her sibling as a “beacon of love, kindness and strength,” in a post on Instagram.