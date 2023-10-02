Bob Geldof shares approval as Old Vic announces musical based on 1985 Live Aid

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bob Geldof had one warning for the producers of the forthcoming stage adaptation of 1985’s Live Aid concert: “It better not be s***.”

Geldof and Scottish musician Midge Ure co-organised the legendary benefit concert to help raise funds to combat the 1983-1985 famine in Ethiopia.

On Monday (2 October), The Old Vic, by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust, announced the world premiere of Just For One Day.

The off-West End show, written by British author John O’Farrell, “tells the story of Live Aid when 70 artists performed, for free, in front of an audience of 1.5 billion in a ‘global jukebox’ at Wembley Stadium, London, and John F Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, to raise $127m for famine relief”.

The musical will include songs from stars Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Queen that featured during the original performance.

The stage adaption will premiere at The Old Vic theatre on 26 January until 30 March 2024.

The Boomtown Rats star Geldof said: “From seeing Just For One Day throughout its development, if this musical encourages just one person to have a positive impact for the better, then it will be a job well done.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it at The Old Vic... it better not be s***!”

Bob Geldof (left) and Freddie Mercury at Live Aid (Getty Images/PA)

The musical, to be directed by Luke Sheppard, will also feature music from Bob Dylan, The Who, U2, The Police and The Pretenders, as well as The Cars, Status Quo, Bryan Adams and Diana Ross.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of The Old Vic, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Luke Sheppard on Matilda The Musical and I have always admired the witty brilliance of John O’Farrell’s writing, I am thrilled to have these two great forces uniting on The Old Vic stage alongside an excellently talented company.

“For those of us who were around in the 1980s, Saturday July 13 1985 I’m sure will be one of those days that is forever etched in our memories.

“We all remember where we watched Live Aid, who we watched it with, and the pure amazement at the feat that was unfolding before our eyes.

“It’s these memories and individual stories that are the beating heart of Just For One Day, and I can’t wait for audiences to share in a moment that galvanised the globe once again.”

Tickets for the musical will go on sale on 6 October at midday with priority booking from 12 noon on 2 October.

Additional reporting by PA