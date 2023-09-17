Watch: Bob Geldof insults Russell Brand at NME Awards in resurfaced video

Resurfaced footage shows Bob Geldof calling Russell Brand a “c***” while on stage at the NME Awards in 2006.

The comedian replied that it was “no surprise [Geldof]’s such an expert on famine. He has, after all, been dining out on ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ for 30 years.”

The clip was featured in a Channel 4 Dispatches programme on Saturday (16 September) which detailed accusations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women against Brand between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has vehemently denied the “very serious allegations” against him.