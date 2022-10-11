Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lizzo says she was bullied at school for listening to Radiohead

‘I wanted to be accepted so bad; not fitting in really hurt,’ said the 34-year-old in a recent interview

Megan Graye
Tuesday 11 October 2022 15:45
Comments
Lizzo says monogamy is 'claustrophobic'

Lizzo has said that she was bullied at school for listening to different music from her peers.

In a recent interview, the American singer shared her early musical influences, explaining that she loved “rock” music and played in a rock band.

According to the Grammy winner, her friends were listening to music on the radio – which she also enjoyed – but she would hide the rock bands she was listening to due to “not fitting in”.

“It was a Black school,” Lizzo said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “Mostly Black and brown, Caribbean, I had Nigerian friends... They were all listening to what was on the radio: Usher, Destiny’s Child, Ludacris, and I was into Radiohead’s OK Computer.

“I kept it hidden, even when I was in a rock band, because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers – they’d yell, ‘White girl!’” she recalled.

Recommended

Lizzo remembered how the way she’d dressed had also become a subject for the bullying: “I was wearing these flared bell-bottoms with embroidery down it – and they’d say, ‘You look like a white girl, why do you want to look like a hippie?’”

“I wanted to be accepted so bad; not fitting in really hurt,” the singer said.

The “Juice” singer explained how she overcame the comments by making everyone laugh: “I have the type of social anxiety where I get louder and funnier the more stressed I am,” she said.

“My defence mechanism was humour. I became the class clown, that’s a kind of perceived confidence.”

Lizzo also addressed her use of a slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never previously heard it used in an offensive context.

Recommended

The singer, who released her latest album Special in July, was criticised after her song “Grrrls” included a word that has been used to mock disabled people.

“I’d never heard it used as a slur against disabled people, never ever,” she said. “The music I make is in the business of feeling good and being authentic to me. Using a slur is unauthentic [sic] to me, but I did not know it was a slur.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in