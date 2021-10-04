Lizzo is criticised for calling Chris Brown her ‘favourite person in the world’

Lizzo has been criticised after footage has surfaced of her complimenting convicted domestic abuser, Chris Brown.

In the clip, Lizzo can be heard calling Brown her “favourite person in the whole f*****g world” after posing with him for a picture.

Based on her outfit, it’s believed the clip is dated from some point over the last week.

Brown has faced numerous charges for violence towards women. A sexual assault lawsuit against the “With You” singer was dismissed last year after he settled out of court.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Brown was under investigation after a woman alleged that he had assaulted her.

Over a decade earlier, in 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting then girlfriend, Rihanna.

Brown has also been involved in violent altercations with Drake and Frank Ocean.

Fans of Lizzo have taken to social media to voice their displeasure at the video with one saying they were “disappointed” in her for associating with him.

Another fan on Twitter also admonished Lizzo for having her photo taken with Brown, whom she labelled “scum”.

Others on social media also responded by pointing out that many artists have collaborated with Brown and not been criticised for it.

One user tweeted: “People being outraged at Lizzo’s love for Chris Brown while so many other artists be out here supporting/collaborating with him with no backlash, makes zero sense. Don’t make me go down the list of people. Just say you don’t like her.”