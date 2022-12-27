Lizzo moved to tears after James Galway says he’s her ‘number one fan’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

American singer Lizzo was moved to tears after flutist James Galway wished her a Merry Christmas.

Lizzo, who is also an avid flute player, was sent a personal message from the 83-year-old.

In the special video, which Lizzo shared on her Instagram story, Galway played a version of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” on his flute.

He then went on to pay personal tribute to the star, in which he said he was her “number one fan”, CBS news reports.

Lizzo also posted another video on her Instagram, captioned “My reaction”.

In the video, the “Juice” singer is moved to tears before saying: “Is that f***ing James Galway?”

Galway OBE is a flute player from Belfast. He established a successful international career as a solo flute player and was nicknamed The Man with the Golden Flute.

Lizzo is also a classically trained flute player. Earlier this year she made history when she twerked while playing a 200-year old flute.

The 34-year-old described playing the flute – which is made out of crystal and was owned by former US president James Madison – as being like “playing out of a wine glass”.

Lizzo is also a classically trained flute player (Getty Images)

The singer was given a special opportunity to play the instrument while performing at her concert in Washington DC in September.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a video of her playing the instrument on stage.

“Y’all, I played the 200-year-old crystal flute from the Library of Congress on Stage in DC,” wrote the singer on Twitter.

“B****, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said on stage at the time. “We just made history, tonight.”