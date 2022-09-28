Jump to content

Lizzo ‘made history’ playing 200-year-old Library of Congress flute during concert

‘It’s like playing out of a wine glass,’ singer said

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 28 September 2022 15:54
Comments
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert

Lizzo has “made history” after she was given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play former US president James Madison’s 200-year-old flute on stage during her Washington DC concert.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning singer, who is currently on tour promoting her newest album, Special, posted a video of the historical moment on Twitter.

In the caption, she wrote: “Y’all, I played the 200-year-old crystal flute from the Library of Congress on Stage in DC.”

Midway through her Tuesday (27 September) performance, Lizzo can be seen making her way toward the side of the stage, where she’s handed a flute.

After carrying it gingerly to centre stage, she joked: “It’s crystal. It’s like playing out of a wine glass, bitch, so be patient.”

The 34-year-old classically trained flautist played a riff for the audience before she walked it back to the side of the stage in shock.

“Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo quipped. “We just made history, tonight.”

“Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool. History is freaking cool, you guys!” she added, before joking: “I got a crystal flute, I’m coming up in the world.”

Special is out now.

