‘Lemme make one thing very clear’: Lizzo clarifies VMAs ‘b*tches’ speech
‘This b*itch is winning, h*e,’ Lizzo said during her VMAs speech
VMAs 2022: Lizzo calls out ‘b******’ in the press during winners speech
Lizzo has clarified whom she was referring to during her 2022 MTV Video Music Awards speech.
During the star-studded award ceremony on Sunday (28 August) night, the 34-year-old singer called out “the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press”.
“You know what? I’m gonna say nothing. Maybe something like ‘Lizzo why don’t you clap back?’” the singer said during her Video for Good Award acceptance speech. “Because b*itch, I’m winning h*e.
“This b*itch is winning, h*e,” Lizzo then yelled out of excitement.
On Monday (29 August), the “Good as Hell” singer offered clarification about who her speech was directed at.
“Lemme make one thing VERY clear – I wasn’t addressing anybody in my speech last night,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “I was addressing EVERYBODY.”
After her speech, many Lizzo fans presumed she used the VMAs stage to respond to Aries Spears, after the comedian fat-shamed her during an interview.
Spears made several fatphobic comments about the Grammy Award-winner in a conversation with the “Art of Dialogue” YouTube channel, a snippit of which was shared on Twitter on Saturday (27 August).
When asked about his thoughts on Lizzo’s music, Spears said the singer had a “very pretty face” before launching into a tirade of degrading remarks about the singer’s looks.
While Lizzo hasn’t addressed Spears’s fatphobic remarks directly, social media users were speculating that part of her acceptance speech at the VMAs were aimed at the comic.
