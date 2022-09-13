Lizzo addresses her younger self during emotional Emmys speech

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo was moved to tears during her acceptance speech at the Emmys last night (12 September).

The artist was awarded the Outstanding Competition Prize for her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The show beat the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has won the award for the last four years.

Upon hearing her show had been announced as the winner, Lizzo burst into tears as she started making her way upto the stage.

“I’m very emotional,” she said as she began her speech, accompanied by some of the cast and crew on the stage.

“The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” she continued. “The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories.”

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” she continued.

“Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me.”

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b*tch, it’s going to have to be you,” she shouted to an applause from the crowd.

“Make some noise for my big girls!” she yelled.

The Emmys 2022 took place last night (12 September) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

TV shows in the running for awards this year includedBetter Call Saul,Succession andSquid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary, Hacks andTed Lasso in the comedy categories. The night’s first winner was Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick.

