Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lizzo addresses her younger self during emotional Emmys speech

Lizzo was moved to tears as she celebrated her Emmy win for the documentary series ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Megan Graye
Tuesday 13 September 2022 12:09
Comments
Lizzo tears up after 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' wins competition series Emmy

Lizzo was moved to tears during her acceptance speech at the Emmys last night (12 September).

The artist was awarded the Outstanding Competition Prize for her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The show beat the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has won the award for the last four years.

Upon hearing her show had been announced as the winner, Lizzo burst into tears as she started making her way upto the stage.

“I’m very emotional,” she said as she began her speech, accompanied by some of the cast and crew on the stage.

Recommended

“The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” she continued. “The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories.”

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” she continued.

“Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me.”

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b*tch, it’s going to have to be you,” she shouted to an applause from the crowd.

“Make some noise for my big girls!” she yelled.

The Emmys 2022 took place last night (12 September) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Recommended

TV shows in the running for awards this year includedBetter Call Saul,Succession andSquid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary, Hacks andTed Lasso in the comedy categories. The night’s first winner was Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick.

You can

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in