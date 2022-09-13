Emmy Awards 2022: Biggest talking points from the ceremony

Stars gathered on Monday, 12 September, for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the ceremony, opening the proceedings with a dance tribute to TV classics.

The ceremony provided plenty of talking points, including when Succession writer Jesse Armstrong commented on King Charles III,Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk making history with their award wins, and Sheryl Lee Ralph showing off her singing skills as she delivered her speech after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.