Emmys 2022: All the snubs and surprises, including Christina Ricci and Matthew Macfadyen
Awards show included repeat champions as well as lucky first-time winners
The 2022 Emmys saw TV stars from around the world gather at the Microsft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.
While there were a handful of repeat champions and first-time winners during Monday (12 September) night’s ceremony, there were certainly a number of snubs and surprises as well.
Christina Ricci misses out to Julia Garner
After Julia Garner won her third Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Ozark, fans were quick to suggest that Yellowjacket’s Christina Ricci was robbed of the category’s win.
Succession does well – but not as well as it could have
Meanwhile, Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen was a pleasant surprise, scoring his first Emmy win as Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The British actor prevailed over co-stars Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin, The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup, and Squid Games’ Park Hae-soo.
However, the HBO family drama, which originally entered the evening with 25 noms, walked away with only three wins, as creator and writer Jesse Armstrong earned the second for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.
But the show’s victory as Outstanding Drama Series over Netflix’s biggest hit drama, Squid Game, made for another surprising snub of the night.
In Memoriam shock absences
During the evening’s In Memoriam segment, which honours TV actors who have died in the last year, fans were shocked that Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald were left out.
While Newton-John was best known for her film roles, specifically Sandy in Grease, she also appeared in a handful of TV series, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series.
Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.
However, the Saturday Night Live alum passed away in 2021, and was honoured during last year’s award ceremony.
This year he received three posthumous nominations for his Netflix special Nothing Special, which was partly why fans were shocked not to see him in the in memorial segment – unaware that he was celebrated last year.
Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and read the full winners list here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
