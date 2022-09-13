Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2022 Emmys saw TV stars from around the world gather at the Microsft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.

While there were a handful of repeat champions and first-time winners during Monday (12 September) night’s ceremony, there were certainly a number of snubs and surprises as well.

Christina Ricci misses out to Julia Garner

After Julia Garner won her third Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Ozark, fans were quick to suggest that Yellowjacket’s Christina Ricci was robbed of the category’s win.

Succession does well – but not as well as it could have

Meanwhile, Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen was a pleasant surprise, scoring his first Emmy win as Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The British actor prevailed over co-stars Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin, The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup, and Squid Games’ Park Hae-soo.

However, the HBO family drama, which originally entered the evening with 25 noms, walked away with only three wins, as creator and writer Jesse Armstrong earned the second for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

But the show’s victory as Outstanding Drama Series over Netflix’s biggest hit drama, Squid Game, made for another surprising snub of the night.

In Memoriam shock absences

During the evening’s In Memoriam segment, which honours TV actors who have died in the last year, fans were shocked that Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald were left out.

While Newton-John was best known for her film roles, specifically Sandy in Grease, she also appeared in a handful of TV series, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series.

Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.

However, the Saturday Night Live alum passed away in 2021, and was honoured during last year’s award ceremony.

This year he received three posthumous nominations for his Netflix special Nothing Special, which was partly why fans were shocked not to see him in the in memorial segment – unaware that he was celebrated last year.

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and read the full winners list here.