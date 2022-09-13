Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emmy viewers want Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short to host next year’s Oscars ceremony after enjoying their comradery at this year’s event.

The trio appeared onstage together to present the 2022 Emmy for Best Variety or Comedy Show award.

Martin, Short and Gomez, who all star together in the Disney+ comedy Only Murders in the Building, joked around with each other on stage.

“Selena, how much time do we have left?” asked Martin.

“Oh I don’t know, with a good diet and exercise, maybe 10, 12 years” Gomez replied in a deadpan manner, jokingly referencing Martin’s age.

“Kinda wishing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were hosting the #Emmys,” wrote Jarett Wieselman from Netflix on twitter.

“I swear Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez should be our next #Oscars hosts like it’s a no-brainer #Emmys,” wrote another Twitter user.

Someone else tweeted: “If Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez don’t host the Oscars next year, what are we even doing here?”

One commenter even joked: “I’m just annoyed she refuses to change her name to Selena Martin Gomez. I mean, c’mon. There’s an obvious theme going.”

The Emmys 2022 took place last night (12 September) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Both Martin and Short were nominated for an award at this year’s ceremony, but 30-year-old Gomez was not.

TV shows in the running for awards this year included Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary, Hacks and Ted Lasso in the comedy categories. The night’s first winner was Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick.

You can