Lizzo opens up on hurtful comments following the release of new single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive online comments she has received since releasing her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the singer went into detail about how the messages make her feel.

She said: “People are like, don’t let ‘em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”

Becoming emotional, she added: “God doesn’t give me anything I cannot handle. And God also gave me the gift to be fearless in my vulnerability, to help inspire people. I don’t ever mean to alarm someone. People just need to know I’ve got this.”

Following the release of the new single, Lizzo has had a large number of offensive messages sent to her on social media, many of which could be categorised as racist or fatphobic.

“I don’t mind critiques about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”

Lizzo discussing the abusive comments (Lizzo/Instagram)

Earlier in the week, after the release of “Rumors”, Lizzo took to Instagram Live and talked about the abuse she receives, which she called “racist” and “sexist”, adding that it “hurt so bad”.