Lizzo calls out ‘complicit silence and apathetic participation’ against transphobia

‘I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would way less support for these ideals,’ wrote the singer in a tweet

Megan Graye
Thursday 09 March 2023 09:40
Comments
Lizzo says monogamy is 'claustrophobic'

Lizzo has called out the “complicit silence” over issues of transphobia, and linked the issue to racism.

The “Juice” singer, who has actively spoken out against transphobia, condemned the “apathetic participation” in fighting the injustice in several tweets.

On Wednesday (8 March), the singer postedm saying: “Transphobia is lookin real rooted in racism right about now…”.

In another tweet, the 34-year-old wrote: “I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist… Or fatphobic… I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic…”

“I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realise.”

In a final tweetm the singer said that the lack of activity in aid of trans rights “wouldn’t fly if people knew more”.

“Don’t get it twisted – I don’t care why people are bigoted. That’s a waste of my imagination. I feel like there’s a lot of complicit silence and apathetic participation going on that wouldn’t fly if people knew more.”

Just last week, the star posted a video in which she embraced a fan at her gig in Milan, who needed a hug.

Lizzo

(PA)

The video shows Lizzo coming to greet the fan and asking their name. “You really need a hug?” she asked. “I need a hug too!” the singer added, before hugging the crying fan.

The singer had been performing her song “Special” whe she said she “felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message”.

