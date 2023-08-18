Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lollapalooza India is returning to Mumbai in 2024.

The multi-genre music festival is making a comeback at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Lawns from 27 to 28 January next year.

Ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2024 will open with a limited exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders on 23 August.

The general on-sale of tickets for the festival will be live for everyone starting 27 August.

Earlier this year, the festival brought together diverse musical genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, EDM, and techno.

It also saw several international and local acts by artists such as Imagine Dragons, The Stokes, Diplo, The Wombats, AP Dhillon, Kayan, Divine and The F16s.

“Lollapalooza India emerged as a breath of fresh air within the live music landscape, introducing many firsts that were truly appreciated in its first-ever Asia edition hosted in India,” Owen Roncon, head of live music for BookMyShow said in a statement.

“The overwhelming response and incomparable avalanche of emotions that streamed amongst a thriving crowd in the inaugural edition makes this announcement of a second edition of Lollapalooza India 2024 even more special for us,” he added.

Imagine Dragons at Lollapalooza India 2023 (Lollapalooza India)

Just like the 2023 edition, next year’s Lollapalooza will also be produced and promoted by the entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

The 2023 edition was a hit among Indian fans.

“My children are delighted,” one parent attending the event with her family told The Independent earlier this year. “The moment we found out Imagine Dragons were coming to India, my husband and I had to book a family trip to Mumbai.

AP Dhillon at Lollapalooza India 2023 (Lollapalooza India)

“The best part is, we had no idea that our homegrown artists were so talented. Not only did we watch our kids’ favourite band perform live, but we also saw the F16s, Divine, AP Dhillon and the Yellow Diary. All of them absolutely nailed it.”

Details of Lollapalooza India 2024’s line up is yet to be revealed.

However, industry insiders told The Independent that Dua Lipa is expected to return to India as a headliner.