London’s V&A Museum is looking to hire a Taylor Swift superfan

Swifties across the UK will be presented with the opportunity of a lifetime as a London museum looks to recruit its first-ever professional Taylor Swift adviser.

The Victoria and Albert Museum, the world’s largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts and design, will be taking applications for the position through their website on Friday (23 February).

The lucky person will be paid to share insights into the culture and craftsmanship of memorabilia associated with the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist ahead of the European leg of her Eras tour.

The adviser will spend their time sharing their expertise around handmade signs, customary friendship bracelets exchanged at shows, and other Swift memorabilia that are seen at the “Cardigan” singer’s sold-out concerts.

The initiative is part of the museum’s broader effort to enhance its “vast curatorial knowledge” by engaging grassroots experts to assist in “specific cultural niches”.

London’s V&A museum has already filled four superfan roles, for Toby jugs, Pokemon cards, Gorpcore clothing and Lego.

The Toby jug is a traditional 18th-century English pottery jug shaped like a seated figure, typically wearing clothing from that period and sometimes depicting a famous character or historical figure.

Taylor Swift fans are sought to help the V&A with its ‘curatorial knowledge’ (EPA)

Gorpcore is a fashion trend where clothing specifically designed for outdoor activities is worn as streetwear, such as puffer jackets and fleeces.

The museum is also seeking individuals passionate about Crocs footwear, emojis, and drag, among other roles.

The roles will be paid a set rate per session, which will be discussed with applicants at the interview stage.

Bob Moores, the Toby jug superfan adviser, said: “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been able to turn my love of collecting early English Toby jugs into my full-time job.

“I acquired my first Toby jug some 25 years ago and since then have developed an absolute passion for these quintessentially English jugs and being allowed to work alongside the experts in this field at the V&A is a privilege and being paid to do so is an added bonus.”

The museum’s recruitment efforts stem from its research, which reveals that 44% of Britons believe items in their personal collections are worthy of a place in a museum.

More than a quarter (27%) of British collectors believe they are more knowledgeable about their chosen passion compared with experts.

Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the museum, said: “These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today.

“Already appointed into a role include four of the UK’s leading grassroots experts who have many decades of collecting experience between them, spanning highly niche expertise across Toby jugs, Gorpcore, Lego and Pokemon.”