Lawyer of Taylor Swift’s private jet tracker speaks out after cease-and-desist letter

The lawyer of a student who runs social media accounts tracking Taylor Swift's and other public figures' private jet use has spoken out after the singer's team issued a cease and desist letter.

Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida student, used public flight data to monitor the private jet usage of several high-profile figures, including Swift.

He was issued the notice by Swift’s lawyers who allege he engaged in “stalking and harassing behaviour”.

In response, Sweeney posted a letter from his lawyer on X/Twitter.

"There is nothing unlawful about [Sweeney's] use of publicly accessible information to track private jets, including those used by public figures like Taylor Swift," James Slater of Slater Legal PLLC said.