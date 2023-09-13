Inside the first ever UK exhibition dedicated to Chanel

The UK’s first exhibition dedicated to the Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel has opened at London’s V&A Museum.

Featuring almost 200 outfits, the show traces the life and work of the French designer, who was taught to sew by nuns in the orphanage to which she was sent at age 11 when her mother died.

Items on display include those from the opening of her first millinery boutique in Paris in 1910 to the showing of her final collection two weeks after she died in 1971.