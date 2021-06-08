Lorde fans are rejoicing after it was announced that the singer is finally making her return to music.

On Monday (7 June), the singer announced that new music was finally on its way after months of speculation.

Lorde’s website featured the name and artwork for her upcoming release, “Solar Power”, as well as the message: “Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue.”

The track will be the New Zealand-born artist’s first release since 2017’s Melodrama four years ago, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

With fans celebrating the news of Lorde’s return, the singer’s name quickly began trending on Twitter.

“Woke up and see Lorde trending. The world is healing,” one tweet read.

“Lorde releasing ‘Solar Power’. Nothing but respect for my Department of Energy Secretary!!!” another fan wrote.

“Taking a nap until Lorde is back, text me then,” singer mxmtoon tweeted.

One commenter joked: “Just found out the world doesn’t revolve around Lorde. Shocked and upset.”

“if new Lorde is happy and sexy it might just make me feel like a human again,” a fan tweeted. “If new Lorde is sad and emo I most definitely will be shaving my head.”

“Lorde brings a cure to the pandemic,” another tweet read, while one Twitter user said: “Lorde releasing a new album ? Hold up let me get ready for the next phase in my life.”