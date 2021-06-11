Lorde fans are comparing the singer’s comeback single to George Michael’s “Freedom! ‘90”.

After months of speculation, the New Zealand-born singer returned to music on Friday (11 June) with her first song since the release of her critically acclaimed 2017 album Melodrama.

“Solar Power”, which initially leaked the day before in an apparent mistake, and its accompanying video see Lorde dancing on a beach while she sings the words: “Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets / I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus.”

While fans celebrated the track’s release, many noticed a sonic similarity to Michael’s track, which was released in 1990.

“I’m so old the Lorde song sounds like a cover of George Michael - ‘Freedom ‘90’,” one tweet read.

A fan said: “Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ has George Michael’s ‘Freedom 90’ all over it and I’m here for it.”

“So Lorde’s new song is a love letter to George Michael and it is v. good,” another Twitter user wrote, while one tweet read: “Lorde spent lockdown listening to George Michael?”

One fan questioned whether the track was deliberately sampling “Freedom! ‘90”, tweeting: “I think I just heard ‘Solar Power’ OMG???? Are they sampling freedom by George Michael or sumn?????”

“I like the new Lorde song. Reminds me of late-80s/early-90s George Michael. Thanks for reading,” another tweet read.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of “Solar Power” here.